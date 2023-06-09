Watch: Mohammed Siraj Humiliate Steve Smith & David Warner With Spot On DRS Call, Commentators Can't Stop Laughing

On the third day of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, the match witnessed a remarkable fightback from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. Despite a shaky start, the duo's exceptional partnership salvaged India's first innings, earning them a competitive score. After the early dismissal of KS Bharat, Shardul and Rahane displayed resilience and skill, forging a brilliant 109-run stand for the seventh wicket. Their efforts propelled India's total to 296.

However, a peculiar incident occurred towards the end of India's innings, leading to discontent among the Indian fans towards the Australian players. During the 68th over, Mohammed Siraj, India's number 11 batsman, was given out leg-before-wicket. Initially, the decision seemed justified, and the umpire promptly raised his finger, causing the Australian players to start leaving the field. Siraj, however, swiftly opted for a review, even as the Australians continued their walk back to the dressing room.

The subsequent replay revealed a clear inside edge off Siraj's bat before the ball struck his pads. Consequently, the umpire, Chris Gaffaney, altered his decision and declared Siraj not out. This turn of events led to a chorus of boos from the Oval stadium, directed at the Australian players who had already reached the boundary line. They were forced to hastily return to their positions, accompanied by sheepish smiles on their faces.

India managed to add two more runs to their total following the incident, courtesy of Mohammed Shami's bat, before he was ultimately caught behind by Alex Carey. Australia had taken a massive 173-run lead in the first innings, but thanks to Rahane and Shardul's heroics, India successfully avoided a follow-on during the first session of the day.

In the earlier stages of the match, Australia had posted an imposing total of 469 runs on the scoreboard, with Travis Head and Steve Smith both scoring centuries. India, on the other hand, experienced a collapse in their batting order, with none of their top four batsmen managing to surpass 20 runs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the team's top-scorer on Day 2, contributing a rapid 48 off just 51 balls.

Overall, the third day of the World Test Championship final showcased a captivating display of determination and skill from Rahane and Shardul, turning the tide in India's favour. The controversial incident involving the incorrect dismissal added an element of controversy to the proceedings, leaving a sour taste among the Indian fans. However, the match continued to be finely poised, with Australia holding a significant lead but India fighting back with resilience.