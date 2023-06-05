WTC Final: Rohit Sharma Reveals Secret To Success As Multi-Format Player, Says THIS

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is getting ready to lead his side in the World Test Championship final against Australia, starting at the Oval in London on Wednesday. The Oval is a happy hunting ground for skipper Rohit, as he scored his only century outside the sub-continent at this venue against England in a Test match in 2021.

Rohit is the only Indian batter who averages more than 50 at the Oval and will be crucial to India’s chances if they hope to win the WTC title for the first time after ending up as the runners-up to New Zealand in the last final.

“Look, I think, in England in general, it’s pretty challenging conditions for batters. As long as you are prepared to have a good grind, you can have success,” Rohit said during an ICC event ‘Afternoon With Test Legends’ in London on Sunday.

Rohit, who was India’s best batter in four Tests in 2021 against England, spoke about his personal experience while seated alongside Australian skipper Pat Cummins, Ross Taylor and Ian Bell.

“One thing I realised in 2021, you are never in (set) and the weather keeps changing. You need to keep concentrating for longer periods of time and you will get that intuition when it's time to take on the bowlers. More importantly you need to be out there and you have got to understand what your strengths are,” the Indian skipper said.

For someone who is big on data and analytic, as one has seen him with Mumbai Indians and Team India over years, Rohit feels that knowing the scoring pattern of former players, who have had success at the Oval, won't be a bad idea.

“I am not going to try and emulate them (successful players) but it would be a bit nice to know their pattern of scoring. What I have found out at Oval is that the square boundaries are pretty quick,” he added.

Skipper @ImRo45 HUSTLES at the net practice, looking ever-ready to take his team to new a height in international Test cricket against #Australia!



Tune-in to #FollowTheBlues

June 7 | 9 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar.#WTCFinalOnStar #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/Snn9QcbmiG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 4, 2023

Switching formats for over a decade now, Rohit knows it’s hard but somehow enjoys that challenge, and his ability to tweak his technique as per requirements. “That (change of formats) certainly has been the challenging factor. You know you play multi-format. Mentally you have to be very adaptable and tweak your technique. You need to be talking to yourself and get mentally ready.

“A lot of our younger guys haven’t done that. A lot of us are doing it for many years and bringing out best performances,” the captain said.

He might have won five IPL trophies, one T20 Word Cup and a Champions Trophy but for the 35-year-old Indian skipper, Test cricket remains the ultimate format. “It keeps challenging you. You want to be in these situations. You look forward and as a person, it brings the best out of you. In last 3-4 years in Test cricket, we have had good success. Now it is about crossing that final hurdle and giving that confidence to youngsters so that they can play in the way they want to play,” he concluded.