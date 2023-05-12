Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Replace Rohit Sharma In Team India's T20 Squad, Hints Ex-Indian Selector

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the breakout stars of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 22-year-old left-handed opener has scored 575 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27, with one century and four half-centuries. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Jaiswal's best performance of the season came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 11, when he scored 98 off 47 balls to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) win by nine wickets. He reached his half-century off just 13 balls, the fastest in IPL history.

When one sees Jaiswal and SKY bat, it is amply clear that T20 game has moved on from Rohit sharma and Virat Kohli!!@anilkumble1074 @bhogleharsha — Syed Saba Karim (@SyedSabaKarim5) May 11, 2023

Jaiswal's form has led to calls for him to be included in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Former Indian selector Saba Karim has said that Jaiswal's emergence shows how T20 cricket has moved past the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"When one sees Jaiswal and SKY bat, it is amply clear that T20 game has moved on from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli!!," Karim wrote on Twitter.

Jaiswal is yet to play for India, but he is likely to get a call-up soon. He was part of India's 2020 U-19 World Cup team, and he has been in excellent form in domestic cricket in recent years.

Jaiswal's rise is a positive sign for Indian cricket. He is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could be a key member of the Indian team for many years to come. In addition to his batting, Jaiswal has also shown impressive fielding skills. He has taken three catches and effected one run-out in the IPL this season. Jaiswal's all-round ability has made him a valuable asset for Rajasthan Royals. He is a key part of their team and will be looking to continue his good form in the upcoming matches.