YASHASVI JAISWAL

Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted In Stands During India Vs Kuwait Match At SAFF World Championship 2023

India had previously secured convincing victories over Nepal and Pakistan and were now facing Kuwait in their quest to reach the semi-finals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a rising star in Indian cricket, was seen in the stands during a crucial match between India and Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru, which was part of the SAFF World Championship 2023. Jaiswal, who is set to join the Indian Test team on their tour to the West Indies, has a strong passion for football and had expressed his desire for its growth in India through a tweet three years ago.

India had previously secured convincing victories over Nepal and Pakistan and were now facing Kuwait in their quest to reach the semi-finals. However, these wins were not without their fair share of controversy. In the match against Pakistan, India's coach Igor Stimac was shown a yellow card for interrupting a throw from the opposing team. The clash with Nepal also saw tensions escalate, resulting in the intervention of the referee to diffuse the situation.

The game between India and Kuwait ended in a 1-1 draw. Sunil Chhetri managed to score a goal just before the end of the first half, but Kuwait made a strong comeback just before full time to level the scores. Jaiswal, who received his maiden call-up to the senior squad, spoke to PTI about his selection and shared his father's emotional reaction. He said, "My father started crying. I haven't had the chance to meet my mother yet since the announcement, but I will see her soon. I had a practice session and other commitments throughout the day. I feel great, and I'll give it my all. I'm excited, but at the same time, I just want to go out there and express myself." India's tour will kick off with a two-Test series in Dominica, scheduled to begin on July 12th.

Jaiswal's presence at the SAFF World Championship highlights his passion for sports beyond cricket. As he prepares to embark on his journey with the Indian Test team, he carries the hopes and expectations of his fans and supporters. With his dedication and enthusiasm, Jaiswal aims to make a significant contribution to Indian cricket and continue inspiring young athletes in the country.

