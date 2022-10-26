'Ye Rishi Sunak hai, Ashish Nehra nahi': Mohammad Azharuddin BRUTALLY trolled for not understanding joke on new British PM

Former Indian captain and president of Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammad Azharuddin was brutally trolled on Tuesday (October 25) after Rishi Sunak became the new prime minister of United Kingdom. Sunak, whose origins are from India and is son-in-law of Indian businessman N.r. Narayana Murthy, has an uncanny resemblance with former Indian cricketer and head coach of the Gujarat Titans Ashish Nehra. It was Nehra's best friend Virender Sehwag who had first pointed out that Rishi and Ashish looked mirror image of each other. When he lost the race to replace Boris Johnson to Liz Truss, the memes stopped on Nehra and Sunak. But as soon as he became the new PM on Tuesday, the Nehra-Sunak memes made a re-entry on Twitter.

There were some confused people too on internet, who did not understand the joke. One of them was Azhar, who tweeted out the viral photo of Virat Kohli with Ashish Nehra that memers were circulating as that of Kohli with Sunak, which obviously was for peak interet fun. He tweeted out: "The actual stars in the pic are @imVkohli with @ashishnehra1

Not UK’s new prime minister as being circulated on #WhatsApp."

The internet continued to have fun and this time at the cost of Azhar himself. Some users replied to Azhar asking if he actually understood the joke. One user wrote: "Sarcasm ka naam suna ha Azhar Bhai." Another said: "The joke flew over Azhar's head like short pitched bowling used to, back in the day."

Take a look at Azharuddin's tweet and the replies to him:

The joke flew over Azhar's head like short pitched bowling used to, back in the day. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) October 25, 2022

UK new PM can be seen here with Rishabh Pant :P pic.twitter.com/EQUr2vViyq — Rohit Yadav (@RohitnVicky) October 25, 2022

Azhar bhai yeh dekho Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/2wTVVMuNBk October 25, 2022

Azhar Bhai, Jokes samajh aata hai aapko? — Shivanand (@ShivasRegal007) October 25, 2022

That was an epic confusion that led to many laughs on the internet. Coming to cricket, India are to play their second T20I of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). They started off their campaign with a win over Pakistan on Sunday (October 23).