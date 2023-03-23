'Yeh Tumse Zyaada Talented...', Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Reply To Irfan Pathan's Video Of Son Dancing On Pathaan Title Track - Watch

After Irfan Pathan posted a video of his son dancing on the title track of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, the bollywood actor reacted to it on Wednesday (March 22). Irfan's video was heartwarming as his youngest son enjoyed the song very much and could not stop tapping his feet to the popular number. Irfan had tweeted the video with a caption: "Khansaab @iamsrk. Please add one more cutest fan in your list." Shah Rukh, who is known for his wit and humour, replied, "Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla….chota Pathaan", joking that Pathan's son was even more talented than Irfan. It will be interesting to see whether and how Irfan replied to 'King Khan' now.

Take a look at the video posted by Irfan and SRK's reply in a tweet below:

Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla_.chota Pathaan https://t.co/gK0rumQC5a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2023

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh is busy completing his next film titled Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. Pathaan was Shah Rukh's first film in 6 years and it broke all Box Office records, crossing Rs 1,000 crore mark in India and Overseas market. He will have another release, likely next year, which will also be his first film with director Rajkumar Hirani.

On the other hand, Irfan will be back in the commentary box during IPL 2023. The former India all-rounder recently played in Legends League Cricket for India Maharajas. Even after retirement, Irfan continues to play in T20 leagues meant for retired cricketers. He has been a regular feature at Road Safety Series and LLC tournaments. Irfan is also quite popular in the commentary box, having made a huge fan base courtesy his insightful commentary.

Irfan played 173 international matches for India. He picked 100 Test wickets in just 29 Tests while in 120 ODIs, he finished with 173 wickets. Pathaan also featured in 24 T20Is, picking up 28 wickets.