Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s son Orion seen in adorable video at Mumbai airport, WATCH

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh was recently felicitated by the Punjab Cricket Association, who named a stand after the swashbuckling southpaw at the Mohali stadium ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia on Tuesday (September 20). But it’s Yuvraj Singh’s son Orion who is taking all the applause for his cuteness on social media.

A few days after father Yuvraj posted a video of himself with Orion watching six sixes that the Indian batter hit in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup, the toddler was seen with his mother and Bollywood star Hazel Keech at the Mumbai airport. The adorable video of Orion Keech Singh taking a nap quickly went viral after being shared on Instagram.

On Monday (September 19), it was the 15th anniversary of the glorious show by Yuvraj. In a video posted on his social media handles, Yuvraj wrote, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years,” with a baby along with a bat emoji with his son Orion Keech Singh sitting on his lap.

Ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia in Mohali, PCA unveiled stands named after two of India’s greatest cricketers at the IS Bindra International Stadium in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha and others.

Yuvraj, who made a major contribution in India`s win in the 2011 World Cup, had his name etched in the North Pavilion. He played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, amassing 11,778 runs across all three formats while also claiming 148 wickets.

“Great day at @pcacricket, meeting the hon. Punjab CM @BhagwantMann ji & the boys in blue! Humbled to have a stand named after me at my home ground ???? congrats to my brother @harbhajan3 for receiving this honour too ???? @ImRo45 @imVkohli @hardikpandya7 @gulzarchahal @BCCI,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj also met the Indian cricketers on the field and spent some moments with them.