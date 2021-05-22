'When I’m not 12th man for 7 years': Yuvraj Singh takes a dig against Indian selectors

Yuvraj Singh didn't mince any words expressing his disappointment over the Indian selectors for overlooking him in the traditional format of the game.

The all-rounder, who emerged as India's hero in both 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, was responding to a tweet by Wisden India.

"Which former Indian cricketer do you wish played more Tests?" was the questioned posed by Wisden to their followers.

Yuvraj, who photo was attached it the tweet posted by Wisden, was quick to react and wrote: "Probably next life! When I’m not 12th man for 7 years."

Probably next life! When I’m not 12th man for 7 years — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2021

Yuvraj hung his boots from international cricket in June 2019. The last time Yuvraj represented India was in 2017 during a T20I match against England, which India won by 75 runs.

The left-handed batsman amassed over 11,000 international runs in the 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is he played during his illustrious career. He averaged 33.92 in Test matches, 36.55 in ODIs and 28.05 in T20Is and took a total of 148 wickets in all three formats of the game.

Yuvraj was last seen in cricketing action during the Road Safety World Series, where he left everyone mesmerised with his rocket sixes, taking his fans back on a nostalgic ride and helped Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends win the tournament.