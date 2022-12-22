ROMANTIC pics are out as Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma celebrate 2 years of MARRIAGE

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma are celebrating two years of togetherness today. They got married, on this day, (December 22), in 2020. It was the pandemic year but the year finished with bundle of happiness for both of these stars. The two lovebirds shared unseen pics and moments from their lives on Instagram to do some PDA and we are not wasting a second to bring those pictures for the readers. Yuzvendra posted some romantic pics with Dhanashree and wrote: "Happy anniversary, wifey". And Dhanahree posted a Boomerang video with Chahal and wrote: "730 days with my spinning star". Both of them posted heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree Verma's posts below:

Chahal these days is busy playing Ranji Trophy for his side Haryana and Dhanashree is still recovering from her knee operation done a few months after she slipped and did her ACL during a dance session. Dhanashree has since then been travelling with Chahal abroad for his cricket assignments. She was there in Australia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and was with Chahal even in New Zealand where India played 3 ODIs and T20Is each.

When he did not feature in a single game of the World Cup in Australia, head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma were slammed by the fans. While all teams regularly played a leg-spinner, Chahal was made to sit out of the whole tournament, which raised the eyebrows of fans and experts alike. It was indeed a bizarre decision but the Indian think tank could not help but make Chahal warm the bench in order to play the make the right team combination for Australian conditions. However, Chahal has moved from this disappointment. But the fact is that, he remains one of India's champion bowlers in T20s and this special bowler has not played in a single World Cup match ever.