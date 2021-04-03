'When two hilarious energetic people come together': Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma release wedding video - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal, who got married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma in December last year, on Saturday finally released his wedding video. The Indian cricketer shared the video for his supporters on various social media platforms and wrote: "When two hilarious energetic people come together”.

Chahal's wife and popular choreographer Dhanashree Verma also shared the video on YouTube and wrote: "We really hope this video makes your day and leaves a smile on your faces. Marriage is a beautiful bond of beautiful souls coming together, all we got to say is that love each other, understand and respect each other. Life is truly beautiful, love, Dhana & Yuzi."

Here is the video:

In the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England, which India won 3-1, Chahal played in three matches and scalped the same number of wickets. The Haryana spinner will now be seen in Royal Challengers Bangalore colours as the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League starts from April 9.

RCB take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener.