ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI match in Harare Sports Club, Harare, 1245PM IST, January 23

Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in the final game of the three-match ODI series on Monday (January 23) at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe won the first game to go 1-0 ahead in the series. The Irish levelled the series in the last game after winning second ODI by 46 runs.

Paul Stirling’s Ireland posted a total of 294 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs and then restricted the Zimbabweans to 248. Stephen Doheny and Harry Tector scored half-centuries for the visitors.

Joshua Little was the pick of the Ireland bowlers, claiming 4/38 and clinched the Player of the Match award. Innocent Kaia and Gary Ballance did score half-centuries for Zimbabwe, but that was not enough. Zimbabwe won the T20I series and will also be looking to finish the ODI series on a high note.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Details

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time: January 23, 1245pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode website and app.

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny

Batters: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Andrew McBrine, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Mark Adair, George Hume, Joshua Little, Brad Evans

Captain: Harry Tector

Vice-captain: Ryan Burl

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: T Marumani, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza (C), Clive Madande, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, V Nyauchi

Ireland: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (C), M Commins, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, George Hume, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Andrew McBrine