topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
ZIMBABWE VS IRELAND 2023

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI match in Harare Sports Club, Harare, 1245PM IST, January 23

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZIM vs IRE, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI match in Harare Sports Club, Harare, 1245PM IST, January 23

Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in the final game of the three-match ODI series on Monday (January 23) at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe won the first game to go 1-0 ahead in the series. The Irish levelled the series in the last game after winning second ODI by 46 runs.

Paul Stirling’s Ireland posted a total of 294 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs and then restricted the Zimbabweans to 248. Stephen Doheny and Harry Tector scored half-centuries for the visitors.

Joshua Little was the pick of the Ireland bowlers, claiming 4/38 and clinched the Player of the Match award. Innocent Kaia and Gary Ballance did score half-centuries for Zimbabwe, but that was not enough. Zimbabwe won the T20I series and will also be looking to finish the ODI series on a high note.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Details

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time: January 23, 1245pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode website and app.

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny

Batters: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Andrew McBrine, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Mark Adair, George Hume, Joshua Little, Brad Evans

Captain: Harry Tector

Vice-captain: Ryan Burl

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: T Marumani, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza (C), Clive Madande, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, V Nyauchi

Ireland: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (C), M Commins, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, George Hume, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Andrew McBrine

Live Tv

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023ZIM vs IRE 2023ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODIZIM vs IRE Dream11Dream11Joshua LittleGary Ballance

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu