ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI match in Harare Sports Club, Harare, 1245PM IST, January 23

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: 3rd ODI match in Harare Sports Club, Harare, 1245PM IST, January 23
Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in the final game of the three-match ODI series on Monday (January 23) at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe won the first game to go 1-0 ahead in the series. The Irish levelled the series in the last game after winning second ODI by 46 runs.
Paul Stirling’s Ireland posted a total of 294 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs and then restricted the Zimbabweans to 248. Stephen Doheny and Harry Tector scored half-centuries for the visitors.
Joshua Little was the pick of the Ireland bowlers, claiming 4/38 and clinched the Player of the Match award. Innocent Kaia and Gary Ballance did score half-centuries for Zimbabwe, but that was not enough. Zimbabwe won the T20I series and will also be looking to finish the ODI series on a high note.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Details
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Date & Time: January 23, 1245pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode website and app.
ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Stephen Doheny
Batters: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia
All-rounders: Andrew McBrine, Ryan Burl
Bowlers: Mark Adair, George Hume, Joshua Little, Brad Evans
Captain: Harry Tector
Vice-captain: Ryan Burl
Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Predicted 11
Zimbabwe: T Marumani, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza (C), Clive Madande, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, V Nyauchi
Ireland: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (C), M Commins, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, George Hume, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Andrew McBrine
