Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE match online and on TV?

Ireland men’s cricket team has arrived in Hobart ahead of the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 starting on Monday against Zimbabwe – and Paul Stirling was talking from the team hotel after arriving in the Tasmanian capital. Stirling, 32, made his international debut in 2008 against New Zealand in a one-day international, then made his T20 International debut against Pakistan in 2009. He has 340 caps for Ireland, including having played 114 T20Is – having scored 3,011 runs in T20Is, the world’s sixth-highest run-scorer in this format.

“There’s no doubt that we would’ve liked to have played a few more warm-up games, but the lads have had some very good sessions in the nets or indoors. We still have a couple of training sessions in Hobart between now and the first game to fine-tune a few skills, but we feel ready for Monday’s first game against Zimbabwe. Playing at the MCG the other night was a great experience for the squad - I haven’t played there before myself, and it has just given that little bit extra motivation to the lads as they now want to get back there and play in front of a crowd at what is one of the world’s iconic cricket grounds,” Stirling said.

@sean14williams, who played at the inaugural @T20WorldCup staged in South Africa in 2007, is excited to be back on the big stage#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/odSrE3DiIq — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 16, 2022

Zimbabwe will be led by Craig Irvine and will look to cause another upset like neighbours Namibia, who stunned Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka.

Match Details

When will Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 will be played on Monday, October 17.

Where will Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 will be played in Hobart.

What time will Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 begin?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 live on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 live streaming in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 4 Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), M Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, T Chatara, L Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, L Tucker, Mark Adair, Josh Little, B McCarthy