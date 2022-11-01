Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 34 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ZIM vs NED match online and on TV?

Zimbabwe will take on the Netherlands in the 34th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday. Zimbabwe are ranked fourth in the points table with one win against Pakistan and Netherlands are ranked six having lost all three matches in the Super 12 stage.

Match Details

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

2 November, Wednesday

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Zimbabwe vs Netherlands?

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande