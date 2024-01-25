As the 75th anniversary of India's Republic Day approaches, the country gets ready to commemorate this historic day by showcasing the country's military strength, rich cultural diversity, unity, achievement and progress.

Going back in time, the Indian constitution went into effect on January 26, 1950, and history continued to be written. The Constitution of India is crucial for citizens to follow as it acts as a legal and political structure, and also as a sign of democracy, justice, and individual rights.

Let us examine some fascinating facts about this auspicious day:

- Dr. B.N. Rau, an Indian civil servant and constitutional adviser, was the first to draft India's constitution.

- Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as the father of the Indian constitution. The Drafting Committee which was established by the Constituent Assembly on August 29, 1947, was led by Ambedkar.

- The Indian Constitution is recognised as the world's longest-written constitution. The Republic Day parade is the centre of attention, drawing large crowds of spectators eager to see the amazing demonstration of India's military prowess, cultural variety, and accomplishments.

- On January 26, 1950, India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, unfurled the country's flag.The inaugural Republic Day parade was held in 1950 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, which had previously been known as Irwin Amphitheatre.

- The National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," was originally composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on 11 December 1911. On January 24, 1950, only the first stanza of the hymn Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was adopted as India's National Anthem, which is sung during Republic Day celebrations.

- With the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’, the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2024 will be women-centric.

- As a first, the 2024 parade is to be heralded by 100 women artists with Indian musical instruments; 16 States/UTs and nine Ministries/Organisations tableaux.