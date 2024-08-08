Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775460
NewsLifestyleCulture
8S

A Rare Combination Of Three 8s; Why It Is Extremely Special?

The combination of three 8s is a rare one, symbolizing-  Power, Prosperity, and Transformation.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

A Rare Combination Of Three 8s; Why It Is Extremely Special? 8:8:8

This August 8, 2024 (8-8-2024), features a rare combination of three 8s. According to numerology, this unique date is considered auspicious for special occasions. If you are making important decisions, starting a new project, or planning a major initiative, this day is perfect for such actions.

According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, the date 8-8-2024 is significant due to its combination of three 8s. In numerology, the number 8 is associated with the planet Saturn and the Capricorn zodiac sign. Saturn is considered the planet of karma and lessons and is viewed as the father figure in the zodiac. Lord Shani (Saturn) is crucial to karma, discipline, and transformation. Capricorn, symbolized by the goat, represents hard work and determination in our material world.

Therefore, this time is highly favourable if you plan to start a new project to advance your business. Construction work can also be initiated on this day. Even if you wish to change jobs, this is a suitable time. The combination of three 8s is a rare one, symbolizing power, prosperity, and transformation.

Why August 8, 2024 is Extremely Special

Whether you are aiming for business growth, job changes, or initiating new construction, the date August 8, 2024, is exceptionally special. According to numerology, the combination of three 8s amplifies the power of Saturn threefold, indicating major changes and improvements in life. Additionally, this date reflects the importance of karma and discipline and might be a time when people are excited about making improvements and changes in their lives. The repetition of the number 8 (8-8) enhances its power and influence. In numerology, the effect of a repeated number is even more pronounced.

Year’s Numerology: For the year 2024, 2 + 0 + 2 + 4 = 8. Therefore, the year's total also equals 8, further amplifying the impact of this date.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India