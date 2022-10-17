Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, vidhi and puja samagri

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: On this day, mothers observe Ahoi Ashtami fast for the long life and bright future of their children. This is a Nirjala fast. According to the scriptures, there is a tradition to worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva on this day. Along with this Ahoi Mata is also worshipped for the good health of their children.

Today we will tell you what ingredients you must add to the puja thali and the puja vidhi.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is starting at 09.29 am on October 17, 2022. This date is ending on 18 October 2022 at 11.57 am.

Shubh muhurat- 6:00 pm to 7:13 pm

Puja Muhurta - 05:50 pm till 07:05 pm

Duration - 01 Hour 15 Minutes

Star Sighting- 6:21 pm

Moonrise time- 11:24 pm

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Puja vidhi

Follow these rituals for a fruitful and blessed puja:

- On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, wake up in the morning and take a bath. After this take a 'Sankalp' of fasting and observe Nirjala fast. After this, establish a 'chowki' (small stool) in the northeast direction. After this, spread a red or yellow cloth on the chowki. After this install the picture of Ahoi Mata.

- Now make a pile of wheat near the picture on the chowki and set a Kalash (urn) on it. After this start worshipping Mata Ahoi.

- Offer flowers, garlands, roli, sindoor (vermilion) and akshat to Ahoi Mata. Some people also offer one full sugarcane, two radishes and water chestnuts (singhara).

- After this, light a ghee diya and incense sticks. Now read Ahoi Mata Vrat Katha with wheat and flowers in your hands. After the story is over, offer wheat and flowers.

- In the evening, offer prayers by looking at the stars and the moon. After this, give the Bayana to your mother-in-law or an elderly member of the house or you can give it to the temple priest. In the end, break the fast with water.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Puja samagri

- During Ahoi Ashtami fast, women must keep roli, bangles, kajal, red clothes, sindoor, bindi, picture of Ahoi Mata.

- Apart from this, women have a Kalash filled with water, many types of fruits and flowers, Kalava, raw rice, sweets, cow's milk, Diya with chow's ghee, sugarcane, water chestnut, Ahoi vrat Katha book.

- Women should also make some items with their own hands. Apart from the necessary ingredients, women should also prepare milk kheer or anything sweet and sattvik food.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on common beliefs and assumptions. Zee News does not confirm this.)