Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Date, time, significance, shubh muhurat and star sighting

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Ahoi Ashtami is an auspicious festival where mothers fast from sunrise till nightfall in order to ensure the health of their children. It is observed four days after Karwa Chauth and eight days before Diwali. This year Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated in India on October 17.

After spotting stars in the night sky, the Vrat is broken under the starlight. The mothers sincerely hope and pray for their children's happiness and safety. It is mostly commentated in the northern parts of India.

After viewing the moon in the early morning at 4 am, strict fasting is observed, and the fast is ended after seeing the stars at night. During the puja, women refrain from drinking any water.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Date and shubh muhurat

This year, Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on October 17. According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami tithi will begin at 9:29 am on October 17 and will end at 11: 57 am on October 18, 2022.

Shubh Muhurat: 6:00 pm to 7:13 PM

Star Sighting: 6:21 pm

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Significance

The festival known as Ahoi Ashtami honours the goddess Ahoi, also known as Ahoi Mata. Mothers who fast on this day are said to worship Goddess Ahoi for the health and prosperity of their children. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Ahoi bestows her blessings on mothers who observe this vrat with utmost devotion for the wellness of their offspring.

Offer your prayers at the set hour and Ahoi Mata will bless you with the wellness and prosperity of your children.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and is subject to common beliefs and the timing can differ depending on the weather.)