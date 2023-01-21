Amavasya January 2023: How THESE zodiacs will be impacted on this special day; do NOT do these 5 things

The new moon day in the Hindu calendar, Magha Amavasya falls today - January 21, 2023. On all Amavasya days, it is considered appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to please the soul of our ancestors. It's also known as Mauni Amavasya as it's believed that a maun vrat - no talking throughout the day - will lead to good things in life. Since it's a Saturday, it's also the Shani Amavysa.

Magha/Mauni Amavasya 2023: Impact on zodiacs

Today, January 21, 2023, is a special day as Mauni Amavasya is on a Saturday as well as Saturn is in Aquarius. Let us know which zodiac signs this rare combination will brighten the fortunes of:

Aries: Today, you will be in a good mood. Happiness will increase in your life. There is every possibility of getting success in an examination or competition. Love life will be wonderful and it's a good day for money-related matters. You can get rid of any addiction today. So if you were planning to give up on that cigarette or any other addiction, today's the day.

Leo: Today, you will be in high spirits. There will be lots of support from the family. At the workplace too, there will be positive responses and your performance will also improve. It's a good day for married people. Those who are in a romantic relationship will also fare well.

Virgo: Today will be a great day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the office. Your confidence will increase. You can embark on a spiritual journey and will enjoy it to the fullest. Overall, your interest in work will increase.

Sagittarius: Today, you will be on your best performance. There are strong chances of progress in your career. People will listen to you and also accept you. Love affairs will get strengthened. Health will be good. A sudden opportunity to gain money might arrive.

Mauni Amavasya 2023: Do not do these 5 things

Don't sleep till late

On Magha or Mauni Amavasya, one should wake up early in the morning and take bath and donate, as well as offer Arghya to the Sun God. One should not speak before bath. It is considered inauspicious to sleep till late on this day.

Don't consume meat and alcohol

Tamasic food should not be eaten on Magha or Mauni Amavasya. Consuming meat and alcohol is considered inauspicious, so refrain from doing so.

Avoid lying

One should avoid telling lies ever, but take special care today. Efforts should be made on this day to largely remain silent.

Do not go near the cemetery or crematorium

It is also not considered auspicious to go near the cemetery or crematorium on Mauni Amavasya. Avoid visiting these places till late night

Do not pick fights

Apart from this, people should avoid fighting and quarrels on this day; do not maintain enmity with anyone and do not say bad things to anyone.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)