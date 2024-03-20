Amla Ekadashi: Know Correct Date, Significance, Timings And Puja Rituals

Amla Ekadashi, a revered Hindu festival honoring the sacred Amla tree, is deeply cherished in the spiritual calendar. This significant Hindu festival pays homage to the Amla tree, believed to have sprung from the tears of Lord Brahma. Falling on the Ekadashi (11th day) of the bright half of the Phalguna month, typically in March, it is also known as Amlaki Ekadashi.

As devotees gear up for this auspicious occasion, Astrologer Parduman Suri shares invaluable insights into the rich traditions and beliefs surrounding this sacred observance.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 Date

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious occasion of Amalaki Ekadashi is approaching on March 20. Devotees will observe the Amalaki Ekadashi fast on this day, with the vrat Parana (fast-breaking) scheduled between 1:41 pm and 4:07 pm on March 21.

Amalaki Ekadashi: Significance

Amla Ekadashi is a sacred day. On this day, fasting and praying to Lord Vishnu, particularly near an Amla tree, is thought to bring blessings. Taking a bath with Amla-infused water is believed to cleanse the mind, help in finishing pending tasks, and atone for any unintentional wrongdoings committed.

Amalaki Ekadashi: Puja Timings to Follow

Amla Ekadashi will occur on March 20th this year. The auspicious time for Ekadashi begins at 12:20 AM on March 20th and ends at 2:22 AM on March 21st. Devotees will observe the fast for Amlaki Ekadashi on Wednesday, March 20th, according to the sunrise. It is worth noting that Amla Ekadashi also takes place on March 20th.

Amalaki Ekadashi: Puja Rituals

Followers of Lord Vishnu are encouraged to start their day early with meditation on the deity. They observe a religious fast and perform rituals such as offering yellow flowers, garlands, yellow sandalwood paste, and Tulsi water to Lord Vishnu. Worshiping under the Amla tree is considered especially important in this practice.

Astrologer Parduman Suri highlights, "Amla tree's origin story, symbolizes purity and devotion. Lord Vishnu's affirmation of the Amla tree's sanctity underscores its significance. Worship on Amlaki Ekadashi is believed to grant desires, expiate sins, and pave the path to liberation. It's a time for devotees to deepen their spiritual journey, seek blessings, and cleanse their souls."