Amla Navami 2022: Date, time, puja vidhi and significance

Akshay Navami 2022, Amla Navmi: Akshay Navami is one of the most significant Hindu rituals which is performed to worship the Amla tree. On this auspicious day of Akshay Navami or Amla Navmi, devotees observe fast. As per the Drik Panchang, the day is observed on Shukla Navami day during the month of Kartik and two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Akshay Navami 2022: Vrat Date

Akshay Navami 2022 - November 2, 2022

Akshay Navami 2022: Puja Timing

Akshaya Navami Purvahna Time - 06:46 AM to 12:48 PM

Navami Tithi begins at: Nov 02, 2022- 01:34 AM

Navami Tithi ends at: Nov 02, 2022- 11:39 PM

Akshay Navami 2022: Significance

Hindus consider this day to be one of the most important and auspicious days. They believe that praying on this day can help them achieve salvation or ‘Moksha’ and their all the wishes come true.

People, on this day, perform the circumambulation (Parikrama) of Mathura and Vrindavan as they believe that doing so is extremely fortunate. Hindu devotees from all across the nation, reach Mathura, Vrindavan, and Govardhan to perform a circumambulation (Parikrama) to pray to the gods.

Interestingly, it is believed that with the day of Akshaya Navami began Satya Yuga. Thus, it is also known as Satya Yugadi which is believed to be the perfect time for all kinds of Daan-Punya activities.

Another story attached with the day is that on this day, Lord Krishna started his journey from the streets of Vrindavan-Gokul to Mathura for killing his maternal uncle Kansa to make his grandfather Ugrasen king of Mathura.

Akshay Navami 2022: Puja Vidhi

People get up early in the morning and take a holy bath. Then, they sit under an amla tree facing east to worship the god and recite the Amla Navami Katha and Bindayak Katha. Then, they light a diya with desi ghee and at last, they tie red thread seven times around the amla tree.