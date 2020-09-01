Anant Chaturdashi 2020: Date, puja timings, vidhi and significance - All you need to know

New Delhi: Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Tuesday (September 1) by people from the Hindu and Jain communities. The festival is observed 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu on Anant Chaturdashi and observe a fast. Lord Vishnu is prayed in his 'Anant' form on this day.

On Anant Chaturdashi, the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will come to an end with Ganpati visarjan. Devotees who welcomed Bappa home will bid him a tearful adieu.

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat - 05:09 am to 09:38 am

Duration - 3 Hours 39 Mins

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 08:48 am on August 31

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 09:38 am on September 1

(According to Drikpanchang.com)

Anant Chaturdashi also holds significance for the Jain community. Known as Anant Chaudas, it is the last day of the 10-days long Paryushana event which Jains observe in this month. Kshamavani, the day they seek forgiveness, is observed one day after Anant Chaturdashi. It is said that this is the day when Lord Vasupriya - the 12th Tirthankara - attained Nirvana.

Significance in UP and Bihar:

In Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh, it is linked to the kshirsagar - an ocean of milk and Lord Vishnu's anant avatar.

On a wooden plank, as many as 14 tilaks using vermillion are marked. Again, 14 puris and 14 pua (a sweet delicacy) are then put on the wooden plank. Panchamrit consisting of milk, curd, jaggery, honey and ghee is made and kept on the plank, symbolising the Kshirsagar.

A thread with 14 knots (taken as Lord Anant) is wrapped on a cucumber and swirled 5 times in this 'ocean of milk' aka Kshirsagar.

This Anant thread is then tied on the right arm above the elbow of the men while it is left arm for women.

The Anant thread is removed only after 14 days.