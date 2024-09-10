Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Rituals For Ganesh Visarjan

Anant Chaturdashi is a significant Hindu festival that marks the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with the grand event of Ganesh Visarjan. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, known as "Anant" or the infinite one, and is celebrated with great devotion across India. Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with elaborate rituals, prayers, and processions.

Date of Anant Chaturdashi 2024

In 2024, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on Tuesday, September 17. The festival falls on the 14th day (Chaturdashi) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Auspicious Timings for Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan 2024

Performing Ganesh Visarjan during the auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat on Anant Chaturdashi is believed to bring good fortune and divine blessings. Here are the key timings according to Drik Panchang:

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 03:10 PM on September 16, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 09:11 AM to 01:47 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 03:19 PM to 04:51 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha): 07:51 PM to 09:19 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 10:47 PM to 03:12 AM, September 18

These time slots are considered highly auspicious for performing the Visarjan ritual, allowing devotees to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha in a spiritually favorable period.

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi holds dual importance: it is a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the infinite one, and it marks the grand Ganesh Visarjan, where devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in water, symbolizing his journey back to Mount Kailash. The immersion signifies the removal of obstacles and the purification of one’s surroundings.

Rituals and Customs of Anant Chaturdashi

1. Anant Puja: Devotees perform Anant Puja to worship Lord Vishnu, tying an Anant Sutra (sacred thread) with 14 knots for protection and prosperity. Men wear it on their right arm, while women wear it on their left.

2. Ganesh Visarjan: The most important ritual of the day, Ganesh Visarjan, involves carrying Lord Ganesha’s idol in colorful processions accompanied by music, dance, and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," before immersing the idol in water bodies.

3. Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha, breaking it after performing the Anant Puja.

4. Offering Prasad: Sweets like modaks and laddoos are offered to Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu and later distributed as prasad among family and friends.

5. Chanting Prayers: Devotional hymns, including Vishnu Sahasranamam and Ganesh Aarti, are recited to invoke divine blessings and protection.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024 Celebrations Across India

Anant Chaturdashi, highlighted by Ganesh Visarjan, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other parts of India. Streets come alive with grand processions, music, and dance, as devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idols in rivers, lakes, and seas, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Anant Chaturdashi 2024, with its auspicious Ganesh Visarjan, is a day of devotion, celebration, and spiritual significance. It serves as a reminder of the infinite grace and protection of Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha. Observing the rituals with faith and sincerity is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and divine blessings to all.

May this Anant Chaturdashi bring you endless joy, peace, and good fortune!