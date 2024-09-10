Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Essential Tips For Immersing Lord Ganesha’s Idol

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, which is believed to have occurred on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. In 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 7. The festivities culminate on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 17, 2024, known as Ganesh Visarjan Day.

On Ganesh Visarjan, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol in a water body, symbolizing his return to his heavenly abode. Here are some key things to keep in mind during the immersion:

Choosing the Right Timing

Ganesh Visarjan 2024 Shubh Muhurat

Selecting an auspicious time for Ganesh Visarjan is crucial. In 2024, as per Drik Panchang; the ideal times are:

Morning Muhurat: 09:11 AM to 01:47 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 03:19 PM to 04:51 PM

Evening Muhurat: 07:51 PM to 09:19 PM

Night Muhurat: 10:47 PM to 03:12 AM (Sep 18)

Performing the immersion during these periods is believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of the ritual.

Key Rituals of Ganesh Visarjan

1. Decoration and Final Aarti

Before the immersion, the idol of Lord Ganesha is beautifully decorated, and a final aarti is performed. Devotees offer flowers, fruits, coconuts, and sweets to seek his blessings.

2. Procession

The idol is taken out in a vibrant procession with devotees dancing, singing, and chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” The atmosphere is filled with joy and devotion.

3. Immersion

The idol is then lowered into a water body such as a sea, river, or lake. The act symbolizes Lord Ganesha’s return to his celestial abode, carrying away the devotees’ obstacles and blessing them with prosperity.

Devotees believe that when Lord Ganesha’s idol is immersed in water, he returns to his divine abode, removing obstacles and bestowing blessings of luck and prosperity for the coming year.

May this Anant Chaturdashi bring joy, love, and divine blessings to you and your family! Ganpati Bappa Morya!