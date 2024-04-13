Baisakhi 2024: Best Wishes, Messages And WhatsApp Status To Share With Family And Friends

One of the largest Sikh holidays, Baisakhi, heralds the start of the harvest season. Every year, the nation celebrates Baisakhi with great pomp and circumstance. Baisakhi, a festival mostly observed in Punjab, offers the hope for prosperity, happiness, and good fortune along with the promise of a better tomorrow.

This year, Baisakhi 2024 will be celebrated on April 13 (Saturday) commencing at 9.15 pm just before the Mesha Sankranti, as per the Drik Panchang. On this occasion share best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS, and images with your friends and family.

Baisakhi 2024: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share on Whatsapp

1. May the coming year bring you only success and happiness. May your sorrows be diminished and your joys multiplied. Happy Baisakhi.

2. I wish you a harvest of joy, prosperity, and endless blessings on this Baisakhi! May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival itself. Happy Baisakhi.

3. Let us have fun and dance this Baisakhi. It is the day to celebrate, as happiness spreads around you. I am wishing you a Happy Baisakhi!

4. May your Baisakhi be blessed with the bounty of the season and a harvest of joy and prosperity. Baisakhi Mubarak ho!

5. May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this harvest festival. Happy Baisakhi.

6. On this special day, let's celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Punjab and Northern India with joy and enthusiasm!

7. Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi.

8. On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

9. Hug your friends, forgive your enemies, and make new bondings. Happy Baisakhi.

10. I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Vaisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead!