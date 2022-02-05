हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik honours goddess Saraswati with stunning artwork!

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a popular sand artist, created a beautiful sand installation of goddess Saraswati on Puri beach to celebrate the festival of Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik honours goddess Saraswati with stunning artwork!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on Saturday (February 5) this year. On this festive day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his social media to share his artistic creation dedicated to the goddess Saraswati.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Prayers for all. My sandart on the occasion of #SaraswatiPuja at Puri beach."

Check it out:

 

Many netizens also took to social media to wish each other on this festival and spread the festival cheer virtually. 

Take a look at them:

 

For the unversed, Basant Panchami marks the arrival of the spring season in India. It’s celebrated every year on the 5th day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which is usually around late Jan or Feb.

The festival is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati who symbolises knowledge, music and arts in Hinduism. Her blessings are sought for a better life where knowledge, wisdom etc are prayed for in abundance. Devotees carry out the Saraswati Puja rituals during ‘Anubujh’ muhurta as that’s considered to be an auspicious time.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Basant PanchamiBasant Panchami 2022Basant Panchami wishesBollywood
Next
Story

On Basant Panchami 2022, chant these mantras, aarti of goddess Saraswati for a brighter future

Must Watch

PT26M38S

DNA: America and Russia standing on the verge of war - why is India 'worried'?