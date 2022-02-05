Basant Panchami 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik honours goddess Saraswati with stunning artwork!

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on Saturday (February 5) this year. On this festive day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his social media to share his artistic creation dedicated to the goddess Saraswati.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Prayers for all. My sandart on the occasion of #SaraswatiPuja at Puri beach."

Prayers for all. My sandart on the occasion of #SaraswatiPuja at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/uedy89fQex — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 5, 2022

Many netizens also took to social media to wish each other on this festival and spread the festival cheer virtually.

May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to you, May you be blessed by Goddess #Saraswati and all your wishes come true. — Joshna Paramanik (@JoshnaParamanik) February 5, 2022

Wishes everyone a very happy #BasantPanchami May the Occasion of Basant Panchami, bring the wealth of knowledge to you, may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. TEJA MANIA EVERYWHERE

#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/7DXYTpzyJl — $henz (@Shaaa78778601) February 5, 2022

May the occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to us, May we be blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All our Wishes Come True. pic.twitter.com/IrL1oTv4kN — SUMIT SHARMA (@SUMITSH99362948) February 5, 2022

on this day we celebrate as basant panchami and doing pooja of saraswati devi . My special wishes to all for this amazing festival .

#basantpanchami pic.twitter.com/7KY3xG7kND — ashvi (@Ashvi1117) February 5, 2022

For the unversed, Basant Panchami marks the arrival of the spring season in India. It’s celebrated every year on the 5th day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which is usually around late Jan or Feb.

The festival is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati who symbolises knowledge, music and arts in Hinduism. Her blessings are sought for a better life where knowledge, wisdom etc are prayed for in abundance. Devotees carry out the Saraswati Puja rituals during ‘Anubujh’ muhurta as that’s considered to be an auspicious time.