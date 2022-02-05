हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Basant Panchami 2022

Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja timings, Shubh Muhurat and significance

Every year, Vasant or Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha. 

Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja timings, Shubh Muhurat and significance
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Basant or Vasant Panchami, the entire nation is gripped into the festive fervour. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped and usually, people wear yellow colour. 

The festival marks the celebration to usher in the spring season. Also, in some places, from this day, preparations for Holi start in full swing. 

Every year, Vasant or Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha. In our country, goddess Saraswati (the Knowledge goddess) is revered to this day. Her blessings are sought for a better life where knowledge, wisdom etc are prayed for in abundance.

SARASWATI PUJA MUHURAT:

Vasant Panchami on Saturday, February 5, 2022
Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 07:07 AM to 12:35 PM

Duration - 05 Hours 28 Mins

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:35 PM
Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:47 AM on Feb 05, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:46 AM on Feb 06, 2022

(as per drikpanchang.com)

SARASWATI PUJA SIGNIFICANCE:

Devi Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music and performing arts.  Many bhakts throng Saraswati temples, play music and chant her name the whole day. It also happens to be the day when parents introduce letters to their children. They initiate them into writing letters of the alphabet or studying together. This is also known as Akshar Abhyasam or Vidyaarambham (meaning initiation of education).  

ALSO READ: How to perform Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami 2022

It is believed that Saraswati Maa's Vahan (vehicle) - swan  - is blessed with a distinct ability to separate water from milk. Thus it teaches humans to differentiate between the good and the bad.

SARASWATI PUJA RITUALS:

Rituals begin from early morning and devotees dressed in their traditional best start their day with prayers to the goddess. Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, arts, music, wisdom and performing arts. Many followers throng Saraswati temples, play music and chant her name the whole day. 

For the puja, one requires mango wood and leaves, Kesar, Haldi, Akshat, Kumkum, Gangajal, Kalash, Naivedya, Havan Samidha, Chandan, Shodash Matrika, Saraswati yantra and Durva dal. People usually wear yellow clothes during the puja and prepare saffron sweets as prasad.

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!

 

