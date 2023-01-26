​​Basant Panchami 2023: Facing obstacles in getting married? Unhappy love life? Astrologer ​​suggests THESE remedies

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami (Vasant means “spring” and Panchami means “fifth”) is a festival celebrated on the fifth day of Hindu Lunar month of Magha (January-February). It marks the arrival of the spring season and ending of the winter season. This is the day when one of the most important Hindu goddesses, Devi Saraswati is worshipped. Ma Saraswati symbolises Knowledge, Purity, Arts, Language & Wisdom. The goddess stands for creative energy and power in all its forms, including longing and love and commemorates the time

Tejaswini Oberoi, astrologer, of All India Institute of Occult Science, says, "This festival is also known as the start of the fertile season as the mustard crops bloom yellow flowers, a fresh breeze arises in nature, and auspicious days for starting any new work - studies, business, travelling, marriage, conceiving, singing, dancing, arts, etc."

On Basant Panchami, people wear yellow coloured clothes, and prepare yellow-coloured sweets – all this because yellow is believed to be the favourite colour of Goddess Saraswati. Yellow also denotes brightness, prosperity, energy and optimism. On this day, people worship Ma Saraswati to get blessings in every aspect of their lives. Parents of toddlers introduce their kids to the world of alphabet i.e. education for the first time on Basant Panchami. This being an auspicious day, people hold special functions like griha pravesh, and marriage on this day.

Basant Panchami 2023: Do THESE things if you are unable to get married, says astrologer

People who are unable to get married or are facing difficulties in love life can perform certain remedies on this day. Astrologer Tejaswini Oberoi gives us some important tips:

● Take a bath with turmeric water and wear new yellow-coloured clothes.

● Offer water to the Sun with a pinch of turmeric and ask for new rays of hope and growth in your life.

● Feed cows jaggery.

● Distribute yellow-coloured sweets in a temple.

● Offer water to Banyan Tree roots.

● Listen to the devotional songs of Radha Krishna, the pure form of love. Chant Hare Krishna Mantra to feel the power of pure love.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the astrologer quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News)