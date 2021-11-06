Bhai Dooj 2021: Check out Bhai Dooj Tilak timings, puja tithi and vidhi

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj is being celebrated today, Saturday, November 6 this year. Also known as Bhau-Beej/Bhai Tika/Bhai Phota in several parts, the day is observed on the second day of the bright fortnight or Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika.

There is a traditional 'tika' ceremony which is customary on this day. In the southern part of the country, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. This day is quite similar to Raksha Bandhan where sisters pray for their brothers long and happy life.

BHAI DOOJ TILAK TIMINGS:

Bhai Dooj on Saturday, November 6, 2021

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:10 PM to 03:21 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 11 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 11:14 PM on Nov 05, 2021

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 07:44 PM on Nov 06, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

BHAI DOOJ SIGNIFICANCE AND RITUAL:

On Bhai Dooj, sisters invite their brothers for a good meal. The festival basically highlights the strong bond between siblings where the brother pledges to protect his sisters. Sisters perform aarti for their brother and apply a red tika on the brother's forehead praying for the latter's long and prosperous life.

The brothers then present some gifts to the sister after the Tika ceremony.

However, in Haryana and Maharashtra, women, who do not have a brother worship the moon god instead. Girls apply Mehendi and the day is marked with full fervour.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Bhai Dooj!