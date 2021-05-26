हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Buddha Purnima 2021

Buddha Purnima 2021: Timings, significance and Buddhist chanting mantra

Traditionally, Buddha Purnima is a holiday in Mahayana Buddhism commemorating the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha—founder of Buddhism. 

Buddha Purnima 2021: Timings, significance and Buddhist chanting mantra
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti is being celebrated this year on May 26. The day marks the birthday of Lord Buddha. Traditionally, it's a holiday in Mahayana Buddhism commemorating the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later the Gautama Buddha—founder of Buddhism. 

Today, we thought of sharing the Purnima timings (tithi) and Buddhist chanting mantra which brings peace and mental stability:

Buddha Purnima Timings:

2583rd Birth Anniversary of Gautama Buddha

Buddha Purnima on Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Purnima Tithi Begins - 20:29 on May 25, 2021
Purnima Tithi Ends - 16:43 on May 26, 2021

(As per drikpanchang.com)

SIGNIFICANCE OF BUDDHA PURNIMA:

The birthday of Lord Buddha is widely celebrated across the globe and followers begin preparation, days in advance. Before denouncing worldly pleasures, the Lord was known as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later transformed into Gautama Buddha and founded Buddhism as a path leading to the spiritual enlightenment of the soul.

It is said that as per Theravada Tripitaka scriptures, Prince Gautama was born in Lumbini which is now known as modern-day Nepal, around 563 BCE. He was later raised in Kapilavastu.

BUDDHIST CHANTING MANTRA FOR PEACE:

"Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō" is chanted within all forms of Nichiren Buddhism as well as Tendai Buddhism. It is the Lotus Sutra that helps in attaining mental peace and people believe it cures them of all problems.

In Buddhism, the chanting of mantras sets the mind into the state of meditation. The common Theravada chants are usually based on Pali Canon, Mahayana and Vajrayana chants. 

There are various chanting mantras in Buddhism, the most common happens to be from the Nichiren Buddhism which is chanting of the five characters of Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō, meaning a tribute to the true dharma of the Lotus Sutra. This comes under the Mahayana Sutra chants.

Mahayana Sutra unfolds Shakyamuni's real self as a Buddha who attained enlightenment years back.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Buddha Jayanti!

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Buddha Purnima 2021Buddha Jayanti 2021Lord BuddhaGautam BuddhabuddhaBuddha Purnima
Next
Story

Narasimha Jayanti 2021: Date, time and puja vidhi

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day