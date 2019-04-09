Chaitra Navratri 2019, Day 4: Maa Kushmanda blesses her devotees with strength and wealth

New Delhi: The nine-day festivity of Navratri is celebrated with much gusto and fervour every year twice. Although it is said that there are 4 to 5 types of Navratri in a year—Chaitra and Sharad Navratri are widely celebrated across the globe. Each day is dedicated to a particular form of Goddess Durga. On the fourth day of the festival, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped.

Ku stands for 'little', Ushma means 'energy or warmth', Anda stands for 'cosmic egg'. Maa Kushmanda is Lord Shiva's consort and improves the health of the devotee. She also bestows immense wealth and strength to her bhakts.

It is believed that this form of Durga has the power and energy to reside within the sun. Therefore, she has the radiance and glow to sustain and preserve energy.

The goddess has eight hands and is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. Through her jap mala, the goddess bestows siddhis to her devotees.

Her power is immense and it is believed that she only created the universe just with a smile. Besides, several legends say that she is fond of Bali of white pumpkin which is known as Kushmand. Because she created the universe (Brahmanda) and she likes Kushmand, the goddess is popularly known as Maa Kushmanda.

She is mounted on a tiger and carries Lotus, Chakra, Kamandalu, Bow, Arrow, Gadha, Rosary, Jar of holy Elixir and blood as her weapons.

Chant these simple mantras to invoke Maa Kushmanda:

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Maa Kushmanda Stuti:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

She blesses her devotees with energy, power and guides them to take the right direction.

Jai Maa Durga!