Chaitra Navratri 2020: Chant these powerful Durga mantras to seek her blessings!

New Delhi: As the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated in full festive fervour, we thought of listing out some of the mantras dedicated to Maa Durga. There are various mantras of Devi Durga which can help you get her blessings and if one chants these during the divine 9-day festival (Navratri) of the goddess, then it is believed to be even more auspicious.

सर्व मंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके |

शरण्ये त्रयम्बके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते ||

Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvartha Sadhika

Sharanye Trayambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute

Meaning: The one who bestows auspiciousness on one and all, the one who accomplishes all objectives, to the mother of the three worlds, O Gauri, I bow again and again to you.

Benefits: By regularly chanting this mantra, one can accomplish all the four objectives of life - Dharma (dutybound living), Artha (wealth), Kama (desires) and Moksha (liberation).

ॐ सर्व स्वरूपे सर्वेशे, सर्व शक्ति समन्विते|

भये भ्यस्त्राहि नो देवी, दुर्गे देवी नमोस्तुते ||

Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti Samanvite

Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute

Meaning: OM. You exist in everything, you possess infinite powers. Devi, please protect us from all fears, we salute to you O Durga Devi.

Benefit: Chanting this powerful mantra that will help us eliminate fear, our most dreaded enemy.

एतत्ते वदनं सौम्यं लोचना त्रयभूषितम |

पातुनः सर्वभीतिभ्यः कात्यायनी नमोस्तुते ||

Etatte vadanam saumyam lochana trayabhushitam

Paatu nah sarvabhiitibhyah kaatyaayani namostute

Meaning: O mother with a beautiful face, adorned with three eyes, protect me from all that exists, Maa Katyayani I bow to you.

Benefits: One can derive strength and courage by chanting this mantra regularly.

Duswapna Niwarana Mantra

शान्तिकर्मणि सर्वत्र तथा दु:स्वप्नदर्शने |

ग्रहपीडासु चोग्रासु माहात्म्यं श्रृणुयान्मम ||

Shanti karmani sarvatra tatha duh swapna darshane|

Grah pidaasu chograsu maahaatmyam srinu yaanmam||

Benefits: Eliminate fear and nightmares from your life by chanting this mantra. The Mantra also has the power to overpower harmful or dangerous planetary positions that may have ill-effects on you.

Ashanta Sishu Shanti Pradayak Mantra

बालग्रहभिभूतानां बालानां शांतिकारकं |

संगतभेदेतच नृणाम मैत्रीकरणमुत्तमम ||

Baal graha bhibhutanaam Baalanam shantikaarkam

Sangat bhede ch Nrinaam Maitrekaranmutmam

Benefits: If your child is having sleepless nights or is being troubled by negative forces, chant this mantra to remove all harmful influence and effects on him or her.

Baadha Mukti Mantra

सर्वाबाधाविनिर्मुक्तो धन धान्य सुतान्वित: |

मनुष्यो मत्प्रसादेन भविष्यती न संशय: ||

Sarva badhavinirmukto dhan dhanya sutanvitah

Manushyo matprasaden bhavishyati na sanshayam

Benefits: This Mantra will remove obstacles and roadblocks on your road to success and growth. Also, if you wish you conceive, regularly chanting this mantra can bless you with an offspring.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri!