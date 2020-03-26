हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chaitra Navratri 2020

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Day 2 - Pray to Maa Brahmacharini for virtue and peace

On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. 

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Day 2 - Pray to Maa Brahmacharini for virtue and peace
Pic Courtesy: (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The Chaitra Navratri has begun from March 25 and will last till April 2 on Ram Navami respectively. The nine-day long festivity has gripped the nation and devotees are immersed in welcoming goddess Durga with open arms. The goddess is worshipped during these nine days in various forms. There are four types of Navratris in the year, out of which only widely celebrated - the Chaitra (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. 

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. 

On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is Sati - the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, who later marries Lord Shiva. However, as Brahmacharini, she is worshipped in the unmarried form. 

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as walking bare feet, carrying a Japa Mala (rosary) in her right hand and a Kamandalu in her left hand respectively. Her governing planet is Mars (Mangal), the controller of fortunes, therefore her devotees pray to her on the second day of Navratri, seeking her blessings for peace and blessings for peace, virtue and prosperity. 

You can chant these mantras of Maa Brahmacharini:

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ 

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।
देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma Abhyamaksh Mala Kamandalu
Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri!

 

Tags:
Chaitra Navratri 2020NavratriChaitra NavratriMaa BrahmachariniBrahmachariniSatiLord ShivaDaksha Prajapati
Next
Story

South and Bollywood stars convey festive greetings to fans amid lockdown

Must Watch

PT59M57S

DNA: Why did PM Narendra Modi refer to Mahabharata to fight coronavirus?