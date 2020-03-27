Chaitra Navratri 2020: Day 3 - Worship Maa Chandraghanta for power and courage

New Delhi: The nine-day long festivity of Chaitra Navratri is in full swing. This year, it began from March 25 and will last till April 2, on Ram Navami respectively. There are four types of Navratris in the year, out of which only widely celebrated - the Chaitra (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one particular form of goddess Durga, also known by the name - Navdurga (9 forms of Durga) during the Navratri festival.

On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandrghanta is worshipped. As the name signifies, Chandraghanta means a half-moon shaped like a bell.

She blesses her bhakts with valour and removes all the obstacles from their lives. She eradicates their worries, sins, physical and mental pain. Seated on a tiger/lion, goddess Chandraghanta is dashabhuja or the one with ten hands—each holding some significant item. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or the blessings posture.

She has a third eye on her forehead and stands for bravery. Trishul, Lotus, Gada, Kamandal, Sword, Bow, Arrow, Japa maala, Abhayamudra, Gyan mudra are her weapons and she mounts on a tiger.

The goddess can take a ferocious form if the need arises for the betterment of society. She is well equipped for a war-like situation and has destroyed several demons at the battlefield. Her devotees pray to her for courage and strength.

Chant these mantras of Devi Chandraghanta for valour:

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Here's a stuti of Maa Chandraghanta as well:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Navratri!