Chaitra Navratri 2020, Day 5: Pray to Devi Skandamata for knowledge and prosperity

New Delhi: The nine-day long festival of Chaitra Navratri sees devotees fully immersed in Devi bhakti. Chaitra Navratri began on March 25 and will last end on April 2 with Ram Navami celebrations. On each day of the festival, a different form of Maa Durga is worshipped and today, on Day 5, we offer prayers to Devi Skandamata. She is the mother of Skanda, Lord Kartikeya - the God of wars - as per some beliefs. The goddess has four arms and the lion is her vehicle. She can be seen holding two lotus flowers. She holds Lord Kartikeya in her lap with one of the hands. Goddess Skandamata is also known as the Padmasana which stands for the lotus-seated.

Devotees pray to the Goddess for seeking salvation, prosperity and power. Her power is such that she can impart knowledge and wisdom to the most illiterate person if he worships her. Whoever prays to her selflessly feels a purity of heart.

While praying to her, a devotee automatically gets to worship Lord Skanda. Skandamata is also known as the 'Goddess of Fire' and praying to her ultimately opens the door to salvation.

Chant these simple mantras of Skandamata:

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah॥

Skandamata Stuti:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

Skandamata Prarthana:

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Jai Mata Di!