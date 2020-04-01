Chaitra Navratri 2020, Day 8: Pray to Maa Gauri for prosperity

New Delhi: The eight day of Navratri is better known as Ashtami. On this day, devotees worship the Maha Gauri form of Goddess Durga. She is an avatar of Devi Parvati, the divine consort of Lord Shiva. Unlike Kalratri, who is ferocious, Maha Gauri is calm and compassionate. She is depicted in white clothes and mounted on a bull. It is believed that anyone who worships the goddess gets relief from all the sufferings in life.

You can chant this mantra to seek Maa Maha Gauri’s blessings:

महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेवप्रमोददा॥

Shweta Vrishe Samarudha Shwetambardhara Shuchi

Maha Gauri Shubham Dadhyana Mahadev Pramodda

India celebrates Navratri twice a year, first in March-April and then later in October. The one that falls between March-April is called Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri began from March 25 and the nine-day festival will end with Ram Navami celebrations on April 2. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with must gusto and fervour across the globe. However, this time, the festive fervour is marred by the coronavirus outbreak.