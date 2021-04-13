Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 1: Pray to Devi Shailputri for spiritual enlightenment

New Delhi: The much-awaited auspicious Chaitra Navratri has begun this year from April 13 and will last till April 21 on Ram Navami. The nine-day long festival calls for celebrations and worshipping of goddess Durga in her different forms.

There are four types of Navratris two are in the year, out of which only widely celebrated - the Chaitra (spring) Navratri and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. The Ghatasthapana puja, Chandra Darshan will take place on April 13, 2021 - the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

Ghatasthapana Puja Timings:

Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 05:58 AM to 10:14 AM

Duration - 04 Hours 16 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 51 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 08:00 AM on Apr 12, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 10:16 AM on Apr 13, 2021

(As per drikpanchang.com)

Day 1 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri:

Maa Shailputri is one of the Navadurgas and is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Also known by the name of Sati, Parvati, Bhawani or Hemavati (daughter of Himavat - the king of Himalayas), Maa Shailputri is hailed as mother nature and prayed to for attaining spiritual awakening.

There are various legends associated with her incarnation as the daughter of king Daksha Prajapati - Sati, and then later has Parvati - the daughter of king Himavat, who is the consort of Lord Shiva.

She is the daughter of the mountains and is depicted with two hands, a crescent on her forehead, a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her right hand respectively. She is mounted on Nandi - the bull.

The day begins with her worship and because it is the Day 1 of Navratri, Ghatashthapana is first performed which includes kalash sthapana.

Chant this mantra of Devi Shailputri to seek her blessings:

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Prayer to the Goddess:

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्ध कृतशेखराम् ।

वृषारूढाम् शूलधराम् शैलपुत्रीम् यशस्विनीम् ॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Meaning: "I pay my obeisance to the divine mother Shailputri, who bestows upon the choicest boons to the devotees. The moon in the crescent form is adorned as the crown on her forehead. She is mounted on the bullock. She holds a lance in her hand. She is Yashasvini - the celebrated mother, Durga.

Maa Shailputri is also considered to be the goddess of root chakra -- which is evoked for spiritual awakening through meditation. It is believed that the Devi gives Shakti to attain a higher spiritual growth. She is worshipped as Purna Prakriti Durga. Her abode is Muladhara Chakra and she covers the entire atmosphere.

Here's wishing a Happy Navratri to all!