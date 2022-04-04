Chaitra Navratri 2022, Day 3: Chant these mantras to Maa Chandraghanta for valour and strength

New Delhi: The much-revered nine day festival of Chaitra Navratri, in which different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped each day, began this year on April 2. The festival will last till Ram Navami on April 10. During these 9 days of festivities, devotees throng Devi temples and pray to her for blessings.

There are four types of Navratris in a year, out of which only two are widely celebrated - the Chaitra Navratri (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri.

WORSHIP DEVI CHANDRAGHANTA ON CHAITRA NAVRATRI DAY 3

On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandrghanta is worshipped. As the name signifies, Chandraghanta means a half-moon shaped like a bell.

Maa Chandrghanta is believed to bless her bhakts with valour and remove all the obstacles from their lives. She eradicates their worries, sins, physical and mental pain. Seated on a tiger/lion, goddess Chandraghanta is dashabhuja or the one with ten hands—each holding a significant item. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or the blessings posture.

She has a third eye on her forehead and stands for bravery. Trishul, Lotus, Gada, Kamandal, Sword, Bow, Arrow, Japa Mala, Abhayamudra, Gyan mudra are her weapons and she mounts on a tiger.

The goddess can take a ferocious form if the need arises for the betterment of society. She is well equipped for a war-like situation and has destroyed several demons on the battlefield. Her devotees pray to her for courage and strength.

MANTRAS TO CHANT TO MAA CHANDRAGHANTA FOR VALOUR:

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Stuti of Maa Chandraghanta:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Here's wishing all a very happy Navratri!