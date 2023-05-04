Chandra Grahan 2023: Lunar Eclipse On May 5, Check Dos And Don'ts

On Friday, May 5, 2023, a penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at around 8.45 pm IST and this eclipse, along with India, will be visible across parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and the Antarctic. When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. This is called the Lunar Eclipse.

While a fascinating astronomical phenomenon, in India, eclipses are considered significant events in astrology and Vastu Shastra and are believed to have a significant impact on our lives. Pankaj Goel, a renowned Vastu expert and astrologer, lists out some dos and don'ts that one must keep in mind during the May 5 lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Dos And Don'ts

Vastu Expert and Astrologer Pankaj Goel lists out the following dos and don'ts during the lunar eclipse 2023.

Dos:

1. Meditate: Lunar eclipses are powerful periods for spiritual growth and inner reflection. Take this opportunity to meditate and connect with your inner self. This can help you gain clarity and insight into your life.

2. Donate to charity: In Vastu Shastra, donating to charity during a lunar eclipse is considered auspicious. It is believed that this act of generosity can bring positive energy into your life.

3. Chant mantras: Chanting mantras during a lunar eclipse can help you align your energy with the universe. This can help you stay calm and focused during this time of change.

4. Take a bath: In Vastu Shastra, taking a bath before and after a lunar eclipse is considered beneficial. This can help you purify your body and mind and release negative energy.

Don'ts:

1. Avoid eating during the eclipse: In Vastu Shastra, it is believed that eating during a lunar eclipse can have a negative impact on your health. It is best to avoid eating anything during this time.

2. Don't make any major decisions: Lunar eclipses are a time of change and transformation. It is best to avoid making any major decisions during this time as it can be difficult to see things clearly.

3. Avoid travel: In astrology, it is believed that lunar eclipses can cause disruptions in travel. If possible, avoid traveling during this time.

"In conclusion, the May 5 lunar eclipse can be a powerful time for personal growth and transformation. By following these dos and don'ts, you can make the most of this celestial event and bring positive energy into your life," says Pankaj Goel.

(Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm nor endorse the same.)