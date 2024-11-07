New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Chhath began this year from November 5 with Nahaye Khaye and will be celebrated till 8th of this month - the Parana day. The much-revered 4-day long festivity is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) his consort Usha and Pratusha also known as Chhathi Maiya respectively.

CHHATH PUJA GEET

The festival remains a major event in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. During these 4 days, several devotional songs for Chhath Puja are sung and played. Many Bhojpuri stars and songs release their tracks for fans. Among them, noted singer Sharda Sinha's Chhath Geet remain the most favourites among listeners. Unfortunately the 'Bihar Kokila' died on November 5, 2024 - the first day of Chhath Puja this year. She was awarded Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day in 2018 for her immense contribution to regional and folk music. The renowned singer was battling Multiple Myeloma since 2018.

Let's take a look at some famous Chhath Puja songs which add to the festive feel:

1. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya by Sharda Sinha

2. Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan by Sharda Sinha

3. Kartik Mahinwan Ke by Sharda Sinha

4. Ugihein Sooraj Gosaiyan Hey by Sharda Sinha

5. Kelwa ke Paat Par by Sharda Sinha

6. Mai Ghare Rowat Hoi by Pawan Singh

7. Godiya Me Hoihe Balakawa by Pawan Singh

8. Ho Deenanath by Sharda Sinha

9. Bahangi Lachkat Jaye by Pawan Singh

10. Jalwa Chadhali by Khesari Lal Yadav

11. Pura UP Bihar Kare Chhath Tyohar by Pramod Premi Yadav

12. Chala Chhathi Ghate by Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua

CHHATH PUJA 2024 CALENDAR

November 5: Chhath Puja Day 1 - Nahay Khaye

November 6: Chhath Puja Day 2 - Lohanda and Kharna

November 7: Chhath Puja Day 3 - Chhath Puja, Sandhya Puja

November 8: Chhath Puja Day 4- Parana Day, Usha Arghya

CHHATH PUJA TRADITION

Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God). The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashti. Devotees observe nirjala vrat (fast) and express their gratitude towards Surya Dev for his abundance and blessings.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Chhath Puja!