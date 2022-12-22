Christmas 2022: 7 Churches to visit in Mumbai to celebrate the holiday spirit

Merry Christmas 2022: Apart from the well-known landmarks like the Gateway of India, Shivaji Terminus, and Haji Ali Dargah, the city is filled with magnificent structures and monuments, some of which are well-known churches. You may see beautiful structures all around you in Mumbai merely by strolling through the streets.

Consider taking some time off to visit one of the city's many churches. These churches all have magnificent architecture from past eras, never failing to awe. Here is a list of some of Mumbai's most significant churches.

1. Basilica Of Our Lady Of The Mount, Bandra West

This church, which has been a prominent landmark in Mumbai since the 17th century, is a majestic structure. This beautiful church is located along a busy street and draws both Mumbai tourists and its worshippers.

The church is well known for hosting the Annual Festival of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The inside of the church has a lofty ceiling and a roof covered in famous artwork.

Opening hours: 9 am to 1 pm, 3 pm to 8 pm (Mondays to Saturdays) and 6:30 am to 7:30 pm (Sundays; hours may differ)

2. St. Thomas’ Cathedral, Veer Nariman Rd

In one of Mumbai's oldest neighbourhoods is a little church. The church's exterior is dazzling white with delicate Victorian architecture. A unique combination of round and large windows, along with wooden double doors that reach the roof, can be found in the tall tower's front. The church's chapel is magnificent, with vibrant glass windows on the back.

Opening Hours: 7 am to 3 pm, every day; Service on Sunday morning at 8:45 am.

3. St. Michael’s Church, Mahim

This charming chapel is located on the main street amid the mayhem of Mahim. A Portuguese church constructed in the 1500s has a straightforward exterior and a unified interior. The Wednesday mass at the church is well-known for drawing large crowds that spill out onto the streets. It has become a well-known site for even those who don't practise religion because the majority of the rituals are written and performed in English.

Opening Hours: 6:30 am to 11:30 pm, every day

4. St. Peter’s Church, Bandra West

The church, which is in the centre of Pali Hills in Bandra, has a peaceful appearance. Burial grounds can be found on both sides of the walkway as you enter the church. This is one of the churches in Mumbai that leads social work and community development because it is a part of a school. The church dates back to the 1840s and was modified further in the years to come. On December 5, 1964, the Pope visited St Peter's Church and the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount.

Opening Hours: 10 am to 12 pm, closed this weekend

5. St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra

The oldest church in Mumbai and a famous landmark. The church was first constructed in 1575, and in 1601 it underwent additional renovations to further enhance its splendour. This Portuguese chapel is found in Bandra, the city's administrative centre.

The chapel is surrounded by the ocean and a busy fish market, making it a well-liked sight for tourists visiting Mumbai. The choir group and the mass service here have received praise from many Mumbai residents as being among the best in the city.

Opening Hours: 7 am to 9 pm, every day

6. Wodehouse Church, Colaba

This Catholic church is located not far from Nariman Point, a popular tourist destination. Since it blends in so well with the historic surroundings of the old city, the structure is difficult to see from a distance. In 1950, the church was built. Early in the morning is the best time to visit the church.

The construction site comes to life as the morning sun's warm rays shine in. This is one of the Mumbai churches to think about if you want to go to a mass on Christmas eve.

Opening Hours: 9 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm (Monday to Friday) and 9 am to 1 pm (Saturday), hours for Sunday may differ.

7. St. John The Baptist Church, Thane

You must visit this church if you are staying in one of Mumbai's suburbs, such as Thane. The church has received the best care possible as it is a component of St. John High School. Given that it is located on a school's property, the area's beauty is further enhanced by the big open areas and well-kept garden.

Your mind will be freed from those racing thoughts after spending a few minutes at the church altar.

Opening Hours: 8 am to 7 pm (Monday to Saturday) and 9 am to 12 noon on Sunday.