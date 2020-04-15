Coronavirus: After medical professionals, Google says thank you to all packaging, shipping and delivery workers with its doodle

New Delhi: As the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to bring the world to a standstill, search giant Google is thanking all the COVID-19 fighters for the selfless services with its doodle. Earlier this week, the doodle was dedicated to all medical professionals for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus and today, Google has thanked the delivery workers for their services.

“To all packaging, shipping and delivery workers, thank you,” reads the Google Doodle. The colourful doodle on Google’s homepage beautifully depicts the hardwork of those involved in the job and how they are doing their bit for humanity during these testing times. It also carries a heart emoticon.

The doodle is part of the series in which Google will honour the coronavirus fighters over the next two weeks.

Check out today’s Google Doodle here:

Last week, with a tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives’, Google had dedicated its doodle to the preventive measures that could help to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In India, the number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10,815 while the death toll is at 353 as of Wednesday morning. The country witnessed the largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with as many as 1,463 positive cases and 29 deaths recorded in 24 hours.