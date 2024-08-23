Dahi Handi 2024: What Is Dahi Handi? Date, Time, Significance And Celebrations

The Hindu festival of Dahi Handi is celebrated every year across India, with particularly grand festivities in Maharashtra and Goa. Also referred to as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam, it takes place the day after Krishna Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth. Learn more about Dahi Handi, including its date, significance, and how it is celebrated.

Dahi Handi 2024: Date and Time

Dahi Handi is celebrated every year, the day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, Dahi Handi will be observed on Tuesday, August 27, with Janmashtami taking place on Monday, August 26.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - August 26, 3:39 AM

Ashtami Tithi Ends - August 27, 2:19 AM

Dahi Handi 2024: Significance

Dahi Handi celebrations honour Lord Krishna's childhood mischief. According to the legend, young Krishna had a fondness for curd (dahi) and butter (makhan). As he and his friends grew older, they would try to steal these treats from nearby homes. To protect their dahi and makhan, the village women began hanging the pots from the ceiling. But Krishna and his friends outsmarted them by creating a human pyramid to reach the now out-of-reach pots. The Dahi Handi festival celebrates this playful episode from Krishna's early years.

Dahi Handi 2024: Celebrations

Dahi Handi is a major cultural event in India, celebrated around the auspicious time of Krishna Janmashtami. Over time, it has evolved into a competitive sport, especially in Maharashtra, where it is conducted on a grand scale. "Dahi" means curd, and "Handi" refers to an earthen pot. During the Dahi Handi festivities, an earthen pot filled with milk, curd, butter, or other dairy products is suspended several stories high.

Teams, known as Govindas, create human pyramids to reach and break the Handi hanging in the air. As they strive to shatter the Handi, the streets resonate with the chant "Govinda Aala Re!" To make the challenge tougher, they are often sprayed with water or slippery liquids. In recent years, prize money for the victorious teams has soared to as much as one crore rupees. These celebrations not only challenge the Govindas' physical strength and teamwork but also fill everyone with the lively spirit of Lord Krishna.