Delhi Weekend Events: Concerts To Film Festival - Check What’s Happening In Delhi-NCR From May 5-7

Weekends are a much-needed break from monotonous schedules. It is time to relax, rejuvenate and unwind after a busy week of work or school. Weekends provide an opportunity to de-stress and recharge, ultimately leading to a more relaxed and rejuvenated state of mind. Overall, weekends provide a much-needed break from the stress and routine of daily life, allowing individuals to relax, recharge, and enjoy their time off. So, as you look at the clock ticking and the moment is not far when you’ll shut your laptops and head home to plan your weekend.

If you’re in Delhi-NCR and bored of those monotonous shopping schedules and plan to do something different, then Delhi-NCR has a lot of events for you to attend this weekend! Gear up for a fun-filled weekend as lots of events await your presence! From a live performance by Backstreet Boys to hosting the IPL match of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi has covered it all!

Delhi Weekend Events: Here’s A List Of Events Happening In Delhi-NCR From May 5-7

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys are performing live! Yes, you heard it right. Get ready for a perfect Friday night as Backstreet Boys are performing live in Gurugram on May 5. Get your group together for the biggest-selling Boy Band of all time! AJ Mc Lean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson are here to celebrate more than 25 years of their rich history. Get ready to groove on their favourite hits, from ‘As Long As You Love Me’ to songs from their tenth album, ‘DNA.’

What: Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

When: May 5, 6 pm onwards

Where: Airia Mall, Gurugram

Tickets: Rs 6,000 onwards (BookMyShow)

IPL Match: Delhi Capitals VS Royal Challengers Bangalore

Are any cricket fans out there? Then this event is for you! Get ready to watch the crazy cricket fever in the national capital as David Warner and the team will face off against Virat Kohli and co. Experience the explosive batting moves, fierce bowling, and incredible fielding at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla ground this weekend. We’re sure this one match you don't wanna miss!

What: IPL Match: Delhi Capitals VS Royal Challengers Bangalore

When: May 6, 7:30 pm onwards

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla ground, Delhi

Tickets: Rs 1,000 onwards (PayTm Insider)

Habitat Film Festival 2023

Experience films that have made a mark, been recognised, and celebrated for the multiple and complex skills that comprise the art of filmmaking as the Habitat Film Festival 2023 offer you a selection of the finest of Indian Cinema. The Pan-Indian platter includes about 60 features, documentaries, and short films in 17 languages, showcasing the best of contemporary Indian cinema. Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Assamese, Maithili, Odia, Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Ladakhi, Meiteilon and, for the first time, Kumaoni.

For the first time, some films will have their national and Delhi premieres at the festival. The national premiers include the Malayalam film Meghdoot/The Cloud Messenger, a contemporary narrative of reincarnation about two lovers meeting in the present day after centuries of longing, directed by Rahat Mahajan, and two Bengali films: Sujit Kumar Pyne’s Meghbari, a story about two lovebirds and their journey of love, marriage, and divorce set against the backdrop of a mountain resort they hoped to call home someday, and Aritra Sen's Ghore Pherar Gaan/The Homecoming Song, about Tora and her complicated relationship within her married life, a new relationship, and what she chooses.

The film festival will hold memorial screenings of some well-loved directors and actors we lost in the last few months including director Pradeep Sarkar, actor Satish Kaushik and, most recently, theatre and film actor Uttara Baokar. So here’s a great opportunity to satisfy the inner film fanatic!

What: Habitat Film Festival 2023

When: May 5th to 14th

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Entry: Register yourself and book your passes at www.habitatworld.com

Indian Ocean Live Performance

To all the music lovers out there, this one’s for you! Gear up for a soulful musical experience this weekend as the Indian Ocean will be performing live at Molecule Air Bar, Delhi. So get ready to lose yourselves in the soulful melodies of the band. This is your chance to avail this incredible opportunity to witness India’s most iconic bands perform live.

What: Indian Ocean Live

When: May 6

Where: Molecule Air Bar, Delhi

Tickets: Rs 999 onwards.