Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Date, muhurat and puja vidhi

New Delhi: Hinduism observes Dev Uthani Ekadashi on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha Tithi of Kartik month, which falls immediately after Diwali. In the month of Kartik, Dev Uthani Ekadashi has a unique significance. Lord Vishnu awakens from Yoga Nidra on this day. Devothhan Ekadashi and Prabodhini Ekadashi are other names for it.

The Shri Hari sleeping period, which lasts for the first four months of Chaturmas, starts after Dev Shayani Ekadashi. All auspicious work, such as marriage, shaving, sacrifice rituals, etc., begins after Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev uthani ekadashi 2022: Date

Among the 24 Ekadashis that fall in a year, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is regarded as the biggest and most significant one. This year Dev Uthaani Ekadashi is on 4th November 2022.

Dev uthani ekadashi 2022: Muhurat

The day of Dev uthani Ekadashi will begin on November 3, 2022 at 07:30 in the evening, according to the Hindu calendar. On November 4, 2022, at 6:08 p.m., it will conclude. As per Udayatithi, the Dev uthani Ekadashi fast will be observed on November 4.

Dev uthani ekadashi fast parana time - 06.39 am - 08.52 am (5 November 2022)

Dev uthani ekadashi: Puja Vidhi

On Dev uthani Ekadashi, Shrihari is worshiped at an auspicious time at night. Rangoli is made using lime and geru in the courtyard on which sugarcane pavilions are built. It worships the Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu. After offering new clothes and janeu thread to Shaligrama, Shrihari is awakened by reciting the mantra “उत्तिष्ठ गोविन्द त्यज निद्रां जगत्पतये, त्वयि सुप्ते जगन्नाथ जगत् सुप्तं भवेदिदम्॥“

On this day, 11 diyas are also lit for the gods and goddesses.