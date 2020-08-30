Devotees, mark the dates. Here's a list of festivals in September in Tirumala

Tirumala: As the month of September is almost here, we have collated a list of the religious events and festivals lined up Tirumala, where the Venkateswara Temple is located.

Sri Venkateswara Brahmotsavams is the most important festival in Tirumala. It is celebrated annually during September/October. Lakhs of devotees visit the temple during the festival.

Tirumala celebrates all major Hindu festivals. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the independent trust which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

Now, take a look at the list of the festivals here:

September 1: Anantapadmanabha Vratam

September 17: Mahalaya Amavasya

September 18: Annual Brahmotsava Ankurarpanam

September 19: Brahmotsavam commences with Dhwajarohanam

September 23: Garuda Seva

September 24: Radharanga Dolotsavam (Golden Chariot)

September 26: Rathotsavam (Wooden Chariot)

September 27: Chakrasnanam, Brahmotsavam concludes with Dhwajavarohanam

September 28: Bagh Savari