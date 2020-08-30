Devotees, mark the dates. Here's a list of festivals in September in Tirumala

Tirumala: As the month of September is almost here, we have collated a list of the religious events and festivals lined up Tirumala, where the Venkateswara Temple is located.
Sri Venkateswara Brahmotsavams is the most important festival in Tirumala. It is celebrated annually during September/October. Lakhs of devotees visit the temple during the festival.
Tirumala celebrates all major Hindu festivals. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the independent trust which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.
Now, take a look at the list of the festivals here:
September 1: Anantapadmanabha Vratam
September 17: Mahalaya Amavasya
September 18: Annual Brahmotsava Ankurarpanam
September 19: Brahmotsavam commences with Dhwajarohanam
September 23: Garuda Seva
September 24: Radharanga Dolotsavam (Golden Chariot)
September 26: Rathotsavam (Wooden Chariot)
September 27: Chakrasnanam, Brahmotsavam concludes with Dhwajavarohanam
September 28: Bagh Savari