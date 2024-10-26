Dhanteras 2024: Discover The Story, Celebrations, Puja Rituals, And Significance Of This Auspicious Festival

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, celebrated across India with reverence and joy. Falling on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, Dhanteras is devoted to honoring wealth, health, and well-being. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, and holds great spiritual and cultural significance. Here’s an insight into the origins, celebrations, puja rituals, and the importance of Dhanteras.

The Story Behind Dhanteras

The celebration of Dhanteras is rooted in Hindu mythology, particularly the legend of Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda. According to ancient texts, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the gods and demons, Lord Dhanvantari emerged with a pot of amrita (nectar of immortality) in his hands, symbolizing health and longevity. This legend marks Dhanteras as an auspicious day to pray for health and vitality, and it explains why Lord Dhanvantari is worshiped on this day alongside Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kuber, the god of prosperity.

How Dhanteras is Celebrated

Dhanteras is celebrated with a series of rituals aimed at welcoming prosperity and good health. The celebrations begin with cleaning homes and decorating entryways with rangolis and flowers to invite positive energy. Families often place traditional oil lamps (diyas) outside their homes to ward off negativity and darkness.

Buying precious metals, especially gold and silver, is considered highly auspicious on Dhanteras. Many people also purchase new kitchen utensils, symbolizing abundance, or invest in larger items like property or vehicles. This tradition is believed to bring good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

Dhanteras Puja Rituals

Puja (worship) on Dhanteras is performed during the shubh muhurat (auspicious time), which this year is from 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM, according to Drik Panchang. During this time, devotees perform rituals to seek blessings for wealth, health, and happiness.

Preparation: A small altar is set up with idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, and Lord Kuber. The space is decorated with flowers, diyas, and incense sticks.

Offering of Prayers: Devotees offer sweets, flowers, and symbolic items of wealth, such as coins or gold ornaments, to the deities. Special mantras are chanted to invoke blessings for prosperity and health.

Lighting Yama Deepam: Another important ritual is the lighting of Yama Deepam, an oil lamp placed outside the home to honor Lord Yama, the god of death, seeking protection for family members from negative influences.

Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is deeply symbolic, as it represents the blessings of wealth, health, and positivity for the coming year. The festival serves as a reminder of the importance of health and prosperity in life, with Lord Dhanvantari representing physical well-being and Goddess Lakshmi symbolizing material abundance.

The day’s rituals also emphasize purification, both of the home and of one’s inner self, setting a positive tone for Diwali. Lighting lamps and decorating homes with rangolis reflect the victory of light over darkness, symbolizing hope and prosperity.

This year, as families gather on Dhanteras, the festival will once again fill homes with the joy and blessings of good health, prosperity, and happiness, marking the beginning of a festive season that celebrates togetherness, light, and fortune.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)