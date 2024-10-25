Dhanteras 2024: Why We Should Buy Gold On Dhanteras? Auspicious Timings To Buy Gold

Dhanteras, also known as "Dhanatrayodashi," marks the beginning of the Diwali festival. In 2024, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29. The day holds immense significance in Hindu culture, where "Dhan" means wealth and "Teras" refers to the thirteenth day of the lunar cycle. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and medicine, and Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. A key tradition is the purchase of gold and other precious metals, which is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Why Do We Buy Gold on Dhanteras?

Symbol of Prosperity: Gold has always been considered a symbol of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune in Indian culture. Purchasing gold on Dhanteras is seen as inviting prosperity into one's home for the upcoming year.

Spiritual Beliefs: According to mythology, on Dhanteras, Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) holding a pot of Amrit (elixir of immortality) in one hand and gold in the other. This is why people believe buying gold on this day brings blessings from the gods.

Good Fortune for the Home: Many believe that purchasing gold or silver on Dhanteras helps ward off negative energy and brings peace, harmony, and wealth into the household.

Investment Opportunity: Apart from the religious significance, buying gold is considered a solid investment. Gold retains its value and often appreciates over time, making it a safe financial decision, especially during auspicious days like Dhanteras.

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Dhanteras 2024

For Dhanteras 2024, here are the favorable timings:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:31 AM to 01:28 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 02:51 PM to 04:15 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 07:15 PM to 08:51 PM

Buying gold on Dhanteras is believed to invite prosperity, health, and good fortune for the coming year. With auspicious timings guiding the day's events, the tradition continues to hold importance for millions across the world.