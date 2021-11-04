Diwali 2021: Groove to this ultimate dance party playlist

Diwali is synonymous with parties and fun, but one thing that really makes all of it super interesting is music, especially the Hindi film songs. Unlike the Western pop, Bollywood’s popular music puts enough emphasis on dropping the beat just at the right moment, which means you’re forced to tap feet at least. In fact, you wouldn’t know when you have started dancing.

We have included diverse musicians, unique singers and amazing beats in this playlist. In some way or the other, you’re likely to get impressed by at least a few of them.

For example, Arjit Singh and Shilpa Rao’s Ghungroo from War is there. It might have taken a cue from an old song, but it has spark of its own.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, other celebs wish fans

Then we have master composer Bappi Lahiri and Alisha Chinoy collaborating on Zoobie Zoobie from Dance Dance.

Don’t even think that we are not into super retro music. This playlist also has a song that will test your tap dancing skills. It’s called Jaan Pehchaan Ho from Gumnaam.

If it’s about spontaneity, one cannot leave Anu Malik behind, so we also have Koi Jaaye Toh from Ghatak. Another similar song in the list is Aisa Jaado from Khakee.

Then we have a Govinds song from the movie Gambler.

Check out our playlist here: