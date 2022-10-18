NewsLifestyleCulture
Happy Diwali 2022 greetings card: WhatsApp, text, images and Facebook messages, wishes, quotes for your loved ones!

Diwali 2022 date: Here's a collection of messages you can send to your family and friends on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Happy Diwali, Dhanteras 2022: The festival of lights, Diwali is knocking at the doors and preparations are in full swing across the nation. One of the major festivals celebrated in India, Diwali holds utmost importance for many. From decorating your house with diyas, lights and rangoli to elaborate Lakshmi puja - the festival means spreading happiness and celebrating with the family. 

Diwali will be celebrated this year on October 24 and chhoti Diwali on 23rd respectively. Dhanteras is on October 22. 

This Diwali, surprise your loved ones with Whatsapp/SMS messages to put up a smile on their faces:

May the festival of lights light up your home with happiness, laughter, prosperity and health. A very Happy Diwali to you and your family!

This festive season, let's catch up and celebrate together! With lights, diyas, songs and most importantly- Love. A
A very Happy Diwali to you and your family!

This Diwali, leave three things behind:
Ego, Jealousy, Hate.
And welcome:
happiness, wealth, love!

This Diwali, 
Indulge, submerge, and let the festivities fill your heart with joy.
Wishing a very happydiwali to you and your family.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundance and may all your troubles come to an end.
Wishing a very happydiwali!

It's that time of the year again!
Sweets and gifts, 
Laughter and joy,
Family get-togethers and happiness,
Celebrations and after-party mess!
Wishing a very Happy Diwali to you and your family.

The 'Mithaas' of 'Mithai'
The home coming of 'Bhai'
The happiness and the bliss
Aren't festivals something we always miss?
Happy Diwali!

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Diwali!

 

