Durga Puja 2019 calendar: Check days and dates

Durga Puja and Sharad Navratri coincide and are widely celebrated not just in the country but abroad by Indian diaspora as well. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Use Only)

New Delhi: The festive fervour of Durga Puja has gripped the nation. It is the major festivals for Bengalis across the globe. Several beautiful Durga Puja pandals are decorated with different themes with crowd hopping from one pandal to another.

Durga Puja and Sharad Navratri coincide and are widely celebrated not just in the country but abroad by Indian diaspora as well. This year, Navratri will begin from September 29, 2019, and Durga Puja will commence from October 3.

Here's the complete Durga Puja 2019 calendar, according to Drikpanchang.com:

Mahalaya will be celebrated on September 28, 2019.

Day 1 (October 3) -Panchami (Ashshin 16, 1426 Bilva Nimantran)

Day 2 (October 4) – Shashthi (Ashshin 17, 1426 Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon Amantran and Adhivas)

Day 3 (October 5) – Saptami (Ashshin 18, 1426 Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja)

Day 4 (October 6) – Ashtami (Ashshin 19, 1426 Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami)

Day 5 (October 7) – Nabami (Ashshin 20, 1426 Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan Navami Homa)

Day 6 (October 8) – Dashami (Ashshin 21, 1426 Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami Sindoor Utsav)

During Durga Puja, Pandal hopping keeps everyone busy and various food stalls are also set-up for devotees to relish delicious preparations.

Goddess Durga is prayed to during Pujo time and all those celebrating wear new clothes, participate in cultural programs while seeking Maa Durga's blessings. Rituals and traditions are followed and Goddess Shakti is worshipped with full gusto and devotion.

Happy Durga Pujo!

 

 

 

 

 

 

